Parents have just one day left to apply for Peterborough primary school places.

The deadline for applications is tomorrow (Wednesday, January 15) for children due to start primary school in September.

Schools

You must apply for a reception class place if your child was born between September 1 2015 and August 31 2016. You must apply for a junior school place if your child is in Year 2 at an Infant School.

For more information visit www.peterborough.gov.uk