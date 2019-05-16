Peterborough primary school joins academy trust

A primary school in Peterborough has joined an academy trust.

Welbourne Primary School in Werrington joined the Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET) earlier this month, making it the sixth school to join the multi-academy trust.

The new logo

The other schools which are part of the trust are: Gladstone Primary Academy, Upwood Primary Academy, Warboys Primary Academy, Queen Katharine Academy and Thomas Deacon Academy.

Claire Everton, headteacher at Welbourne, said: “This is an exciting time for our community. Joining TDET is an important step for us and being part of a collaborative multi-academy trust will provide both our children and our staff with lots of fantastic opportunities.

“I am looking forward to getting to know my new colleagues and sharing resources and best practice with the other academies. At Welbourne we always strive to provide the best education and care for our children and being part of TDET will help to ensure the school continues to be one which the community can be proud of.”

Julie Taylor, chief executive officer of TDET, said: “I am delighted that Welbourne Primary School has chosen to join TDET. They have introduced some really exciting initiatives and it will be fantastic to learn more about these and share best practice with them across our trust.

“The collaboration of our academies is crucial to providing the best education possible for our communities. As a trust we unite and empower like-minded schools into a force to achieve the very best for our students. At the heart of our vision is a profound belief that difference is a strength to be valued and celebrated.”

Welbourne Primary School will also be introducing a new logo to mark their transition into the trust. The logo is based on a rose, representing how different parts of the school come together to create a harmonious, well-rounded learning environment.

Mrs Everton added: “We are very pleased with our new logo which was created in consultation with our parents and students. We needed a new logo that both represented the school and its values, but was also modern, friendly and vibrant to reflect the atmosphere of our school.”