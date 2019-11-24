Peterborough primary school heads Back to the Future for 30th birthday

Teachers and pupils went Back to the Future as they celebrated the 1980s for their school’s 30th anniversary.

The current school building at Folksworth C of E Primary School was opened on November 6 1989 and three decades later a 30th birthday party was held for the school, with the children able experience life in that decade.

Everyone came into school for the day dressed as if it was the 1980s, with costumes inspired by TV shows and movies, including Baywatch and Ghostbusters. Head teacher Michelle Norbury said it was ‘terrific’ to see one of the original school jumpers being worn . Miss Norbury added: “It was a very nostalgic day for everyone associated with the school, and it made us think about where we might be, and what life might be like, in another 30 years.”