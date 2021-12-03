Peterborough pre-school scores Outstanding in their latest OFSTED report.

Helpston Playhouse good OFSTED pupils with staff Rachel Quann and Rosanna Dicesare EMN-211130-145021009

In their previous report the pre-school and after school club in West Street, Helpston scored ‘Good’, now the Helpston Playhouse are celebrating their ‘Outstanding’ result. Helpston Playhouse opened in 1972 and this inspection was the first since the Covid-19 pandemic began and the effects of this were taken into account in the report. In her report, inspector Gail Warnes praised Helpston Playhouse as a place where ‘children thrive’. She observed that staff instinctively extend learning as they follow children’s interests and lead in play, and that they use speech which is clear and highly focused to help children build a rich vocabulary.

The behaviour of the children was equally highly praised, with the inspector stating that they show high levels of respect for each other and the Playhouse staff, and the children take responsibility for helping to keep the environment safe for their friends.

Chair of the Helpston Playhouse preschool and Out of School Club, Pip Power, said, ‘We are incredibly proud of the team at the Playhouse, who work tirelessly to provide outstanding early years education to our children. We look forward to what the future holds!’.

Children who attend the Helpston Playhouse benefit from an established, broad curriculum that is carefully sequenced to ensure all children build on what they know and can do to achieve their potential.

Staff are highly reflective practitioners, continually seeking ways to improve the high-quality learning experiences that the children enjoy. They expertly weave mathematical language and concepts as children play, and read stories with great expression, sing songs and rhymes, and engage children in meaningful conversation throughout the day.