Have your say

Parents carers in Peterborough are being invited to meet regulators face-to-face.

The feedback session with Ofsted/CQC is part of the Peterborough SEND inspection.

Some of the protesters outside the Town Hall in Bridge Street

The session is taking place on Tuesday, June 11 from 11.45am to 12.45pm, less than two weeks after parents protested in the city centre over the “crisis” in SEND.

To book a place, email helen.gregg@peterborough.gov.uk.

For more information, call Family Voice on 01733 685510 or email office@familyvoice.org.