Peterborough MP hits out as city finishes second bottom of primary school league tables

Peterborough MP Lisa Forbes has said she has ‘little hope’ of improvement at a majority of schools in the city after Peterborough finished second bottom in the latest primary school league tables.

The provisional Key Stage 2 league tables, released by the Department For Education this morning, show 55 per cent of Peterborough pupils reached the expected standard when they left primary school, compared to 65 per cent nationally.

Only Bedford posted a lower score, with 53 per cent of youngsters there reaching the standard.

Last year, Peterborough finished bottom of the league tables, with 52 per cent of pupils achieving the expected standard - although Bedford’s results were not included in 2018.

Today, Peterborough MP Lisa Forbes said last year’s results should have acted as ‘a wake up call.’ She said: “I would have expected that Peterborough being placed at the bottom of the school league table last year would have served as a wake-up call, if not an outright cry for help. Yet it seems that nothing has really improved. Peterborough pupils also now suffer from one of the widest disadvantage gaps in the country.

“Regrettably, I have little hope of the situation improving for the majority of schools in my constituency. Boris Johnson promised to reverse the cuts to education but the vast majority of schools in our city won’t see any real increase in funding. This is an insult to families, staff and pupils who have borne the brunt of Tory austerity for the last nine years. All children deserve access to a decent education regardless of their background.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara for comment.