Peterborough homeowners start petition against new Catholic school over ‘discrimination’ claims

Residents living near the site of a proposed new Roman Catholic school have started a petition against the plans.

The Diocese of East Anglia wants to open a maintained voluntary aided school and nursery for children aged two to 11 in Hampton Waters.

Hampton Water neighbourhood watch members and residents protest about new Roman Catholic school on their estate. EMN-190812-094337009

If approved, it would open in 2022 for 90 pupils, before eventually reaching 630.

The Government has approved the new school, but the final decision rests with Peterborough City Council which is consulting on the plans.

Tracy Butler, who moved onto the new development 15 months ago, said parents were upset they had been promised a nearby school for their children which now they might not be able to go to. “My son has moved here with his partner and they will have children. They paid £250,000 for the house but might not be able to get their children into the school,” she added.

“I don’t know one resident that wants it, even Catholic people here don’t want it. We don’t want discrimination based on faith.

“There are people who think it’s about bashing faith, but it’s the opposite. We’re saying all children should have a place in their local school.”

The school is being 90 per cent funded by the Government. The Diocese said 20 per cent of pupils would be chosen on distance instead of faith, but Helen Bates, assistant director of the Diocesan Schools Service, added: “This will only be needed in the event more children want a place than there are places available.

“The latest forecast figures for 2022 from Peterborough City Council do not suggest this will be the case. We firmly believe that the vast majority of pupils attending this school will be local children, Catholic and non-Catholic.”

She added: “We don’t think that this school will generate any more traffic than any other primary school.”

A council spokesperson said: “The Department for Education approved a bid for funding for a new faith school in Hampton Waters. The Roman Catholic diocese was the only faith denomination to submit an application for this.” The consultation ends on Thursday and comments can be submitted to consultations@peterborough.gov.uk

The petition can be viewed at www.peterborough.gov.uk. If it reaches 500 signatures it will trigger a council debate.