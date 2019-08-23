Peterborough GCSEs: Youngsters work hard to get good grades at City of Peterborough Academy

Youngsters worked hard to gain good grades at the City of Peterborough Academy.

Top attaining students were Precious Ojay who (two grade 8s, five grade 7s and three

Head of school Ben Pearce with Sarah Pedley

grade 6s);  Sarah Allababidi (two grade 9s, three grade 8s, one grade 6, one grade 5 and a Level 2 Pass);  Sarah Pedley (four grade 7s, three grade 6s and two grade 5s);

Ben Pearce, Head of City of Peterborough Academysaid: “I am extremely proud of the students and the results they have secured at the City of Peterborough Academy this summer.

“The results are testament to all the hard work, perseverance and effort the students put in over the examination period.

“I wish all our students the very best as they move into their Post-16 destinations. We are anticipating that 100 per cent of our students will be able to access their desired Post-16 destination and move into the careers of their choice.

Alexs Surowska and Ala Budzynska

“I would also like to extend my thanks to all the parents and staff who have supported our young people on their journey as they would not have been able to secure the outcomes they have without their emotional and academic support along the way.”

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “I am incredibly proud of the pupils and staff across the Trust today and share in the excitement for these results. As a Trust, we are committed to providing a strong curriculum supported with the highest quality teaching, and today’s achievements are a reflection of this.

“Following these results, I’m excited to follow the next steps of our pupils, whether that involves joining our Sixth Form cohort or pursuing another avenue of Post-16 study, and I wish them every success for their future endeavors.”