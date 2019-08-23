Peterborough GCSEs: Top performers at Stanground Academy

There were some top performances at Stanground Academy as youngsters picked up their GCSE results yesterday.

Gary Carlile, principal of the academy, said he was proud of all the work put in by pupils and staff.

Harrison West, Connie Zhou and Erin Wright

He said: “I am extremely proud of our pupils and staff whose hard work and determination to succeed has been reflected in these results. Today is a celebration for our wonderful school community.

“As an Academy, we are committed to providing an ambitiously academic curriculum that encourages pupils to reach their full potential. Following these results, I’m excited to see our pupils go on to thrive in the future, whether that involves starting an apprenticeship or continuing at Stanground Academy as part of our Sixth Form cohort.”

Some individual success stories include:

Natalia Gawronski: The top performer at Stanground Academy with ten GCSEs including 5 x grade 9s.

Natalia Gawronski and Tayla Pierce-Hart

Tayla Pierce-Hart: Nine GCSEs including a grade 9 in biology.

The ‘Esser’ twins, Elizabeth and Katherine Esser. Elizabeth achieved nine GCSEs including grade 9s in art and English literature, and Katherine achieved nine GCSEs including grade 9s in art and history.

Harrison West: Nine GCSEs including a grade 9 in English literature.

Hixuan (Connie) Zhou: Nine GCSEs including seven graded at 8 and above.

Erin Wright: Nine GCSEs, all graded 7 and above with a grade 9 in mathematics.

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust which runs the school said: “I am thrilled to share in the excitement and joy across the Trust today and congratulate the pupils, staff and parents at Stanground Academy for achieving these results.

“As a Trust, we are committed to developing well-rounded pupils whose potential knows no bounds, and the results today demonstrate their determination and resilience to succeed.”