Peterborough GCSEs: Top marks at The King’s School

There were celebrations at The King’s (The Cathedral) School as teenagers opened excellent results this morning.

More than 40 per cent of all results were at Grade 7 or above - equivalent to the old A*/A grades.

Headteacher Darren Ayling said: “We are delighted to be celebrating another successful summer with our Year 11s this year.

“Given the wide range of challenging subjects taken by pupils at The King’s School, it is very pleasing indeed that over 40 per cent of all of the grades awarded at The King’s School were awarded at Grade 7 or above, the A/A* equivalent.

“At the very top end of the ability range, 12 per cent of all grades were awarded at Grade 9, which is an indication of the incredibly hard work of those pupils.

“We are delighted by the success of all our Year 11s, this year, but especially where that success has been hard won by young people who have shown real courage and determination. As always, we are blessed by the invaluable support provided by the incredible families and staff we have at The King’s School. These results will provide some excellent foundations upon which our Year 11s can look forward to building their future careers.”