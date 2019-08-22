Peterborough GCSEs: Teachers’ pride at St John Fisher School

Teachers were proud of students’ achievements at St John Fisher School.

A total of 68.5 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 4-9 in English, with 54.6 per cent achieving a grade 5-9 in the subject.

In maths, 51.9 per cent scored a grade 4-9, while 27.8 per cent received a grade 5-9 result.

The school saw 46.9 per cent of pupils get a grade 4 or higher for both English and maths, and 25 per cent got a grade 5 or higher in both subjects.

Head teacher Kate Pereira said: “We are delighted with our GCSE results this year which reflects the hard work of both students and staff. The progress that the majority of our students have made to achieve these results is testament to the determination and resilience of our young people to achieve their best often under difficult circumstances.

“Our staff work very hard with our students to intervene, help and support wherever needed. Well done to all our students!”