Peterborough GCSEs: ‘Simply stunning’ results at Bourne Grammar School

There were some ‘simply stunning’ results posted by pupils at Bourne Grammar School.

The new grade 9 at GCSE is set at a higher level than the old A* grade and is designed to recognise the very highest-performing students. Amongst the students’ grades this year are 369 grade 9 results, and 105 of our 239 students achieved at least one grade 9.

George Barber

Most impressively of all, an unprecedented three students achieved a clean sweep of top grades. Special congratulations to William Hawkins, Martha Watts and Anita Wong who all received ten grade 9 GCSE results. In addition to their phenomenal achievements in their main GCSE results, all three also obtained A* grades in the Further Mathematics GCSE paper, with William and Martha receiving special distinction grades.

Erin Slater achieved an amazing nine grade 9 passes along with a grade 8 and an A* in Further Mathematics. Three further students - Jade Cox, Jasmine Forster and Gemma Parker obtained an impressive eight grade 9 passes.

Twenty-two students obtained at least six grade 9 passes, and for most of these their other grades were grade 8 passes. Thirty-five students achieved at least five grade 9 passes.

Across the results of all 239 students, the average grade was just under a grade 7, which means that the average grade for every paper sat by every student was a shade under the standard which was formerly recognised as a grade A.

Erin Slater

There were some spectacular results in Science with each of Biology, Chemistry and Physics achieving at least 50 grade 9 results. In the other compulsory subjects, there were 37 grade 9 passes in mathematics, 52 in English and 35 in Spanish.

Bourne Grammar’s headteacher, Jonathan Maddox, said: “This year’s results are of particular interest because they are the GCSE results of the first fully-expanded year-group of eight forms. Having watched the students develop over the last five years we expected another strong set of results but the grades that the students received today are simply incredible. I am so proud of the students and of what they have achieved. I hope they will enjoy celebrating their success.”