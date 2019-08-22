Peterborough GCSEs: Record breaking results at Iqra Academy

Pupils at Iqra Academy posted the school’s best ever GCSE results today.

The independent girls’ school, which is closely supported by Thomas Deacon Education Trust, saw 80 per cent of its students passing five or more GCSEs with a Grade 4 or higher (the equivalent to a former C grade).

Hafsah Jaral (left) and Humna Rehman (right)

Sixty per cent of students achieved the higher 9-5 grades, known as a strong pass, in both English and Maths. A third of all students also achieved the highest possible 9 grade, handed out to the very top students nationally, in Science.

Michael Wright, Principal of Iqra Academy, said: “I would like to congratulate all our students, parents and staff at Iqra Academy for the role they have played in securing our best ever set of results this year.

“GCSEs help to prepare our students for life and work and to be outstanding British Citizens of the future.

“Our top student managed to achieve more than 10 GCSE passes with a 9-4 Grade or higher, and five of those grades were the very highest 9 Grade which is a tremendous achievement.”

Top results were secured right across the curriculum:

 English Language – 80 per cent at grades 9-4

 English Literature – 80 per cent at grades 9-4

 Maths - 60 per cent at grades 9-4

 Core Science - 80 per cent at grades 9-4

 Additional Science - 80 per cent at grades 9-4

 Religious Education - 100 per cent at grades 9-4

 Islamiyat - 80 per cent at grades 9-4

 Psychology – 83 per cent at grades 9-4

 Urdu – 89 per cent at grades 9-5

 Citizenship - 100 at grades 9-4

 IT – 100 per cent Pass