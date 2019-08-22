Peterborough GCSEs: Record breakers at Hampton College

Hampton College saw record breaking individual results this year with some students achieving more grade 9s and 8s than ever before.

Eloise Needham achieved six grade 9s, two grade 8s and a grade 7; Summer Allen-Janes achieved five grade 9s, three grade 8s and a grade 7; Ellesia Puntrello achieved four grade 9s, four grade 8s and a grade 7; Erin Plummer achieved four grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s and Harry Corner achieved two grade 9s, four grade 8s and three grade 7s.

Overall, 56 per cent of Hampton College students achieved a grade 4 in both English and Maths.

Head of School John Gilligan said: “We were delighted to see so many smiling faces this morning as students who had worked so hard received the grades they deserved. Some of our students have more higher grades than ever before.”