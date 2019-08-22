Peterborough GCSEs: Pupils excel themselves at Arthur Mellows Village College

After pupils posted string A Level grades last week, more teenagers at Arthur Mellows Village College were celebrating today.

Head teacher Mike Sandeman said ‘it is delightful to see such strong results at GCSE, ’ as 52 per cent of students achieved a grade 5 or above in both English and Maths, and 75 per cent achieved a grade 4 or above in both English and Maths.

In addition, 21 per cent of grades across all subjects were the very best grades of 9-7 or equivalent.

Harvey Hancock was the top performer, gaining an outstanding 7 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 1 grade 7 and an A*.

Mr Sandeman said: “These results reflect the outstanding commitment of our students and the dedication of all our staff. The College continues to uphold its reputation for academic excellence.”

The following students were among many who achieved outstanding results at GCSE: Sadie Collie, Owen Oldfield Rose, Philippa Thompson, Roan Pilsworth, Isabella Crowther, Bryn Jones, Emily Chan, Tiffany Chan, Tilly Little, Daria Slaby, Georgia Foster, Chris Login.