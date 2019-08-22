Peterborough GCSEs: Progress continues to be made at Queen Katharine Academy

Pupils made good progress during their time at Queen Katharine Academy.

The school has seen a significant improvement in the government’s benchmark Progress measure since it joined the Thomas Deacon Education Trust in 2017.

The government’s new GCSE grading system places Progress 8 at the forefront of measuring school performance. Queen Katharine Academy has seen its Progress 8 score rise for the second consecutive year, improving from -0.9 in 2017 to -0.6 in 2018 and it should show similar levels of improvement in 2019.

This significant increase reflects the transformational journey the school has been on since becoming Queen Katharine Academy in January 2017.

Lynn Mayes, Principal at Queen Katharine Academy, said: “I am thrilled with our results as our Progress 8 figure continues to rise. These results are particularly impressive given that over a third of our students arrived during or after Year 9. It highlights our staff’s commitment to high-quality teaching and helping students reach their potential.

“I want to congratulate all of our staff and students as they have worked extremely hard over the last two years. To see them rewarded with fantastic results is amazing. Thank you to all our community for supporting us along the way.”

Languages were particularly successful with 100 per cent of students achieving grades 9-7 in Russian, 41 per cent of students achieving grades 9-7 in Spanish and 50 per cent of students gaining grades 9-7 in Urdu. Science results also continued to improve.

Thirty per cent of students who attended the academy from Year 7 achieved level 4 or higher in English and Maths, in line with last year’s results. The cohort, including students who joined after Year 9, achieved 25 per cent level 9-4 in English and Maths.

Julie Taylor, CEO of Thomas Deacon Education Trust, added: “We are very pleased for Queen Katharine Academy and it is great to see their hard work paying off. Their journey of transformation is applaudable and I look forward to continuing to work in partnership with them over the next year.”