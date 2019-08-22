Peterborough GCSEs: Outstanding results at Jack Hunt School

The head teacher of Jack Hunt School said there had been some outstanding GCSE results this year

Pamela Kilby said she was proud of all the pupils at the school. She said: “Our results reflect the hard work of our staff and students plus the increased rigour and content of the new GCSE examinations.

“There are some outstanding individual results and we achieved 50 per cent combined Maths and English Grade 4 and above. This means we should continue our trend of good progress made by our students from their starting points in Year 7.

“I would like to thank the staff for the hard work, dedication and relentless support that is given to students at Jack Hunt School, and the students for their resilience over this year. I would also like to thank the parents for their continued support.

Whilst proud of the hard work and dedication of all the students, Mrs Kilby said particularly impressive results include: Oliver Brown with five grade 9s, two grade 8s, one grade 7 and one grade 6; Zachary Bowes with four grade 9s, one grade 8 and four grade 7s; Karolina Hernik with three grade 9s, two grade 8s, one A grade and four grade 7s; Libby Nichols with three grade 9s, two grade 8s, and four grade 7s; Natasha Ahmed with three grade 9s, two grade 8s, and 4 grade 7s; Fezaan Ahmed with three grade 9s, one grade 8 and five grade 7s; Rochelle Unay with one grade 9, seven grade 8s and one grade 7; and Sohail Jahangeer with one grade 9, four grade 8s and three grade 7s.