Peterborough GCSEs: Increase in top grades at Oundle School

There was a rise in top GCSE grades awarded to Oundle School pupils.

For the second year running there has been an increase in the proportion of top grades awarded, with 59 per cent of all grades awarded 9 or 8. Across the curriculum, subjects have been graded using the new 9 to 1 system, with 30 per cent of all grades recorded at grade 9 (the equivalent to an A*), a greater number than in any other band. Seven pupils achieved a clean sweep of 9s and nearly 40 per cent of the year group recorded grades 9 to 7, the equivalent of A*/A.

English, Classical Greek and Religious Studies provided the headline results with over 70 per cent grades 9 or 8. Over half of the English Language candidates secured grade 9, building upon the department’s superb performance in 2018. Overall, strong results were well distributed across the twenty five subjects that constitute Oundle’s broad offering at GCSE/iCGSE.

Sarah Kerr-Dineen, Head of Oundle School, said, “I greatly admire the way that the pupils and their teachers have risen to the challenge of a changing landscape, culminating in particularly strong and well-deserved results.”