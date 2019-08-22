Peterborough GCSEs: Impressive results at Abbey College

Pupils were rewarded for their hard work at Abbey College with high GCSE grades

This year 70 per cent of all grades were level 4 to 9 which is a significant eight per cent improvement on last year.

Even more remarkably, the percentage of students achieving a level 5 or higher has risen by 11 per cent, from 40 per cent in 2018 to 51 per cent in 2019. This means more students than last year have achieved the top grades.

The college achieved strong results in all core subjects. Eighty nine per cent of students secured level 4 and above in English, a significanteight per cent improvement on last year. Seventy three per cent of students achieved level 4 and above in maths, which is a five per cent increase on last year’s results. Meanwhile, 66 per cent of students achieved level 4 and above in science, which is an 8 per cent increase from 2018.

Sixty four per cent of students achieved Level 4 and above in both English and maths and 48 per cent of students gained Level 5 and above in both English and maths. Both these are increases on the 2018 results.

Other subjects that secured high achievements included Business Studies BTEC, where 67 per cent achieved a L2 Distinction or better, Physics, where 100 per cent of students received grades 4 to 9, and Chemistry and Biology, where 99 per cent of students received grades 4 to 9.

Andy Christoforou, Headteacher at Abbey College, said: “We are delighted with our students’ results this year. To see such huge improvements across all our core subjects is fantastic.

“These results are a testament to the hard work and passion of our teachers, as well as our students’ commitment to learning. I am delighted for them and wish them the best of luck as they continue their education. Thank you to all our community for continuing to support us and our students.”