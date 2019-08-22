Peterborough GCSEs: Headteacher congratulates youngsters at Sir Harry Smith Community College

The head teacher at Sir Harry Smith Community College congratulated pupils as they picked up their GCSE results.

Eighty per cent of all Year 11 students achieved a grade 4 or higher in English; over 60 per cent achieved grades 4-9 in English and

Maths.

Within the cohort 11 per cent achieved a grade 7-9 in Maths and over 18 per cent achieved a grade 7-9 in English.

Overall 36 per cent of students achieved one grade 7-9 in at least one subject.

Head teacher Dawn White said: “I would like to congratulate all of our Year 11 students on their GCSE results this summer which they should rightly feel proud of.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside our students over the last 5 years. They have worked effectively as individuals but also as a team to support each other through these challenging GCSEs. Their achievements are testament to their hard work, effort, resilience and determination to succeed along with the commitment and expertise of our staff. It has been a pleasure seeing all students grow and develop personally and we are proud of each and every one of them.

“We are committed to ensuring that our students follow a broad and balanced curriculum and I am delighted by the wide range of subjects which have achieved such positive results for our students which are indicative of the opportunities available to Key Stage 4 students at the College.

“As our sixth form continues to grow, I am delighted that so many of our students have enrolled to continue their studies at Level 3 and we look forward to welcoming them back in September to support them and celebrate the next stage of their educational journey.

Students and teachers have worked extremely hard to achieve these results and individual outstanding successes are:

Olivia Townsend: nine x grade 9 and one x grade 9

Emily Sayer: eight x grade 9 and two x grade 8

Daniel Dickens: four x grade 9, five x grade 8, one x grade 7

Harriet King: four x grade 9, four x grade 8, two x grade 7

Lucy Payne: five x grade 9, one x Distinction*, two x grade 8, two x grade 6

Joffray Hargreaves: three x grade 9, one x Distinction*, four x grade 8, one x grade 7, one x grade 6, one x grade 5