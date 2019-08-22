Peterborough GCSEs: Hard work pays off at Ken Stimpson Community School

Hard work paid off for pupils at Ken Stimpson Community School.

Bryan Erwin, principal of the school, was very pleased with this year’s set of GCSE results

Mr Erwin said: “A tremendous amount of work and effort has gone into preparing for these exams with students attending additional support sessions at lunchtimes, after school, at weekends and throughout each holiday over the course of the academic year.

“My thanks go to the staff for giving so freely of their time and to the students for their fantastic efforts.

“We experienced ten subjects increasing their attainment at 9-4 level and secured very respectable Maths and English 9-4 grades once again.”

There have also been some exceptional subject and individual performances by Ken

Stimpson students, including:

 Liam Duke and Amiee Robbins both with - two grade 9, one grade 8, four grade 7 and two grade 6.

 Matthew Rudd – one grade 9, one grade 8 , four grade 7 and three grade 6

 Thomas Fox - one grade 9, one grade 8 , four grade 7 and two grade 5

 Lewis Turnbull - one grade 8, five grade 7 and two grade 6

 Louie Bradley - three grade 8, three grade 7 and one grade 6 and one grade 5

 Kirstie Griffin - two grade 8, three grade 7 and two grade 5