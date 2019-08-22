Peterborough GCSEs: Excellent standard maintained at The Peterborough School

The excellent standard of GCSE results at The Peterborough School has been maintained by pupils this year

A week on from record-breaking A Levels, impressive results have again been achieved by The Peterborough School students in the second year of reformed GCSEs.

Over nine per cent of all grades were at the very highest Level 9, which is more than double last year’s national average, and 37 per cent were at 9-7, the equivalent of old A* or A grades.

Ninety five per cent of students gained five or more GCSEs at grades 9-4.

An impressive 19 per cent of students gained grades 9-7 or A*/A in 8 or more subjects, up from last year. These included Amelia Grota ( seven grade 9s; two grade 8s; one grade 7 and an A); Charlie Spencer (six grade 9s; three grade 8s and one grade 7); Benjamin Uden (six grade 9s; three grade 8s

and one grade 7) and Chiara Bellinzona (four grade 9s; one A*; five grade 8s).

Headmaster, Adrian Meadows, was full of praise for all the students, saying: “Although historical comparisons aren’t relevant, I am delighted that students have again done themselves proud in achieving such strong results in times of tougher exams and a challenging grading system. A great deal of hard work has gone in to reaching this high standard and I am very pleased for all our students and congratulate them all.”