Peterborough GCSEs: City sees fall in number of high grades - put overall pass rate stays steady

The amount of GCSE passes in Peterborough has remained steady - but the number of high grades achieved by pupils has fallen compared to 2018.

Nearly 2,300 students sat the exams in schools across Peterborough this year, with pupils picking up results today.

The proportion of students achieving a grade 4 or above in both English and mathematics in Peterborough was 57.1 per cent in line with last year’s provisional results. Those achieving grade 5 or better saw a decline to 32.9 per cent.

English outcomes saw strong improvement with a 2 per cent increase in pupils achieving a grade 4 or above, rising to 72 per cent and a one per cent increase in those achieving grade 5 or above (53 per cent).

Mathematics saw a 2 per cent increase in pupils achieving a grade 4 or above (to 72 per cent) but a four per cent decline in those pupils achieving a grade 5 or above.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said that with a new grading system, a change to the examination system and more difficult exams, it is not possible to compare this set of results with last year’s in all subjects.

National outcomes are not yet available as a comparison and the data is provision. The data will change due to re-marks, special school information being included and pupil data removed who have not been in the country for more than two years.

Councillor Lynne Ayres, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, said: “First of all, I would like to say a big well done to every young person across Peterborough who has collected their exam results, for many it will be a welcome culmination of many months of hard work. I would also like to thank teachers, leaders and governors/board members for their hard work and support.

“GCSEs are an important part of a young person’s education and I’d like to wish all students the very best for the future as they look ahead and make decisions about their next steps. Until we have received results from all other local authorities in October 2019 it is not possible to speculate as to how these results compare or what Peterborough’s national ranking will be.”

Dennis Kirwan, principal at Orimston Bushfield Academy and chair of the secondary school head teachers in Peterborough, added: “The Secondary School Heads group was set up to encourage collaboration and to improve educational outcomes for children and young people across the city. We are satisfied with this year’s GCSE outcomes but as a group we must be relentless with our focus on continual improvement.

“We have been working closely with the council’s Director of Education to put in place a plan to create sustainable improvement in outcomes including a focus on mathematics.”