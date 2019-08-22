Peterborough GCSEs: Celebrations for Sawtry Village Academy pupils

Students at Sawtry Village Academy are celebrating GCSE results with 72 per cent of students achieving a good pass in both English and maths.

Mathematics improved by 10 per cent on 2018 with a highly impressive 81 per cent grade 4 or above.

English maintained the exceptional performance of 2018 with 87 per cent (3 per cent higher than 2018) of students attaining a grade 4 or higher.

A quarter (25 per cent) of all grades were awarded 9, 8, 7, with over 62 per cent of all grades, 5 or higher.

Highly impressive results in the following subjects (per cent of grade 4 or above) fine art (80 per cent), food, and nutrition (88 per cent), Spanish (94 per cent), history (77 per cent), physical education (100 per cent), textiles (94 per cent) and media (85 per cent).

The following individual students all achieved exceptional results; Daniel Heap, Lawrence Nobbs, Lynden Dalby, Jasmine Wade, Lucy Collins, Callum Holt, Ella-Louise Hutchinson, Karina Vellam, Sarah Cunningham and Nell Walton.

Simon Parsons, headteacher at Sawtry Village Academy, said: “We are immensely proud of these results which demonstrate continued academic excellence over the past four years and our best ever pass rate of a good pass in English and mathematics; this is testament to the hard work of all students and staff.

“These great results come just as we move into a new three-storey, 18 classroom building and make the Leisure Centre’s excellent range of facilities available to our students once more. All of this will ensure an exciting and promising future for the Academy and our community.”