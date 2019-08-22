Peterborough GCSEs: Big improvements at Nene Park Academy

There were big improvements made at Nene Park Academy this year.

Fifty three per cent of youngsters at the school achieved grades 4 and above in English and maths, showing an increase on last year’s results.

Particular improvements have been seen across English and science, with over a 10 per cent increase in students achieving a level 4 or above.

Robin Grover, Principal at Nene Park Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students for achieving excellent results. Their consistent hard work and dedication over the past five years has been reflected in their achievements and we wish them all the very best of luck for the future.

“A special thanks to all our teachers, support staff, the local community and parents for their continuous support and encouragement, enabling our students to succeed.”