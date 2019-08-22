Peterborough GCSEs: Big improvements at Greater Peterborough UTC

There were big improvements on the 2018 results at Greater Peterborough UTC.

Fifty six per cent of students achieved a grade 4-9 in both English and Maths, up 20 per cent compared to last year’s 36 per cent, with 31 per cent achieving the higher grade 5-9, compared to last year’s 22 per cent.

The number of students achieving the top grades (7-9) in Maths more than doubled this year, which is the first year under the management of new Principal, David Bisley.

Among the student celebrating their successes are Eleanor Dean who achieved grade 9s in all three sciences (Biology, Chemistry and Physics) a further 9 in Maths, along with an 8 in Product Design, 7s in English Language and Literature, two Level 2 Merits in Engineering and a 6 in Geography. Also celebrating is Amy Szalajko who achieved a grade 9 in English Language, grade 8s in Maths, Physics and Art, 7s in Biology, Chemistry and Geography as well as Level 2 Merits in Engineering and Constructing the Built Environment.

Many students made notable progress after joining the UTC in year 10, including Ethan Callow, Anna Smith, Sam Morris, Fraser Davies, Lauren Woods, and Jack Salerno.

Principal, David Bisley, said: These great results are just the start for these students, it is wonderful that they have done so well, we are very proud that all their efforts have paid off. Today we celebrate their success’s and look forward to sharing their future successes both those staying here for A’ Levels and those leaving for other destinations. As the newest school in the area, these improvements are a real statement about how much we have improved in such a short period of time, our focus now is to ensure these fantastic improvements continue and next year’s results are even better!