Peterborough GCSEs: Best ever progress at The Deepings School

Staff and pupils at The Deepings School celebrated the best ever progress score at the school

Richard Lord, head teacher, was delighted with this year’s set of GCSE results. He said: “Congratulations to our Year 11 students on their successes this year. Importantly, these improvements have come from across a broad range of subjects. A huge amount of work and effort has gone into preparing for the last tranche of new style examinations this year and the manner in which students have approached this challenge has been fantastic. I would like to extend my thanks to the staff for giving so freely of their time to go the extra mile to support our students. The most pleasing aspect is that these results confirm our best ever progress measure.”

The percentage of pupils securing grade 4-9 passes in both English and Mathematics was 56 per cent

 There was a 73 per cent pass rate (grade 4-9) in English, and 62 per cent in maths.

 In total, 63.5 per cent of all grades were grades 9-5 strong passes.

Some of the top performers at the school included:

Zoe Hutton, who produced a stellar performance, scoring grade 9 in English Language and History and grade 8 in Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics and Geography. She also achieved grade 7 passes in English Literature, Biology, French and Drama.

 Lily Donaldson (1 x grade 9, 6 x grade 8, 1 x grade 7, 2 x grade 6)

 Lucy Gill (1 x 9, 3 x 8, 5 x 7, 1 x 6)

 Francesca Russen (6 x 8, 3 x 7, 1 x 5)

 George Penny (4 x 8, 5 x 7, 1 x 6)

 Imogen Sawers (1 x 9, 4 x 8, 2 x 7, 3 x 6)

 Mohammed Faizan (1 x 9, 4 x 8, 2 x 7, 2 x 6, 1 x 5)

 Lilyan Quinn (4 x 8, 4 x 7, 2 x 6)

 James Birkett (3 x 8, 2 x 7, 2 x 6, 2 x 5, 1 x 4)

 Megan Page (3 x 8, 2 x 7, 1 x 6, 2 x 5, 2 x 4)

Head of Year 11, Mr Smith, said: “It was wonderful to see so many happy, smiling faces today. We are all absolutely delighted with our students’ achievements. They have worked really hard and should be very proud. I look forward to seeing many of them next year within the Sixth Form and I wish those moving onto pastures new all the best of luck.

“We look forward to the continued support of parents, carers and the wider Deepings community as we continue to make our school the best it can possibly be. We look forward to celebrating with our outgoing Year 11 and 13 students at their Presentation Evening on Thursday 12th September.”