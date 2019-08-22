Peterborough GCSEs: Adult learners score 100 per cent pass rate at City College Peterborough

Adult learners at City College Peterborough scored a 100 per cent pass rate.

CLike many young people across the nation, City College Peterborough’s adult learners collected their GCSE Maths and English Language results today.

For some learners, the journey started by first obtaining their Entry Level Functional Skills and ESOL qualifications before being able to embark on their GCSE studies.

Maddy Maguire, GCSE Maths and English Language Student at City College Peterborough said: “I re-sat my Maths and English Language GCSE exams, as it was something I wanted to do for myself. As a mum with young children, managing my course work, looking after my children and maintaining a household was difficult at times. However, I’m so pleased I did this. I’ve learnt so much about the English Language and enjoyed my experience whilst making new friends.”

Pat Carrington, Principal of City College Peterborough said: “We are extremely proud of our GCSE students here at City College Peterborough. Taking these exams either for the first time or as a resit as an adult can be quite a nerve-wracking thing to do. However, these learners have taken steps to further their knowledge and education of their own accord, empowering them to take the next steps towards their future”.

For more information on courses available, please contact 01733 761361, email admin@citycollegepeterborough.ac.uk or pop in to speak to a member of the Customer Services team at the Brook Street campus.