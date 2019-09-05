Peterborough finishes second bottom of primary school league tables - but progress is made

Have your say

Peterborough has finished second bottom of provisional national primary school league tables - up one place compared to last year.

This year, 55 per cent of pupils in the city leaving primary school at the end of Key Stage 2 achieved the expected national standard in reading, writing and maths.

Nationally, 65 per cent of pupils achieved the expected standard.

The only authority Peterborough finished ahead of was Bedford, with 53 per cent of pupils hitting the standard.

Last year, the provisional results showed 52 per cent of pupils in Peterborough hit the standard.

This year, just 48 per cent of boys met the expected standard in Peterborough, compared to a national level of 60 per cent. Last year Peterborough’s score was 49 per cent, while the national level was 60 per cent.

Sixty two per cent of girls in Peterborough achieved the level - compared to 70 per cent nationally. Last year Peterborough’s score was 55 per cent, with the national level at 68 per cent.

Seven per cent of all children reached ‘higher levels’ in Peterborough, compared to 10 per cent nationally.

For reading, 62 per cent hit the standard in Peterborough, compared to an average of 73 per cent across England.

Seventy one per cent reached the standard in spelling, punctuation and grammar tests, compared to 78 per cent across the country, while in maths 72 per cent hit the expected standard, compared to 79 per cent nationally.

There were 3,066 pupils who took the test in Peterborough (1,613 boys and 1,453 girls).

