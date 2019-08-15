Peterborough A Levels: Top scores at Ken Stimpson Community School

More than half of the students at Ken Stimpson Community School scored at least a grade B in their A Levels.

There was a 100 per cent pass rate at the school, with 63 per cent getting grades A*-B.

Two of the top performing students were

Thomas Alexander, secured A*, A* and a grade A in Economics, Sociology and Psychology, and Blazej Chabraszewski who secured A, B and a grade B in Finance, Geography and Sociology.

Head teacher Bryan Erwin said: “I am delighted to celebrate with the students, their families and the staff involved in the continued raising of academic standards at Ken Stimpson Sixth Form Centre. Through the excellent partnership and academic provision on offer, we have once again improved on previous academic standards and have ensured that of all of our students successfully passed their courses.”