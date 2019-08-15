Peterborough A Levels: The King’s School posts best results for a decade

Pupils were celebrating at The King’s (The Cathedral) School after posting the best results at the school for a decade.

Head teacher, Darren Ayling, said he was, “once again, delighted” by the success of King’s School students this year.

He said: “Once again, our students have done remarkably well and under the more challenging, reformed, A Levels. These are the best results the School has seen for at least the last ten years.

“Our students and staff have worked very hard this year and, against the backdrop of continued underfunding, this is nothing short of remarkable.

The results, once again, speak volumes for the commitment of our staff, the maturity of our students and the ongoing levels of support they have been given by their parents.

“Seventy one per cent of all grades were graded A*-B this year but today we are celebrating each and every grade for which our students have worked; their commitment and determination this year has been quite extraordinary. We wish all of the members of The King’s School Family every happiness and success as they move onto the next phase of their studies and wider professional lives. Congratulations to everyone!”