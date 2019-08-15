Peterborough A Levels: Stanground Academy students plan future at university

Pupils at Stanground Academy are planning their futures at university after picking up top results in their A Levels today.

The Academy, sponsored by Greenwood Academies Trust, has seen strong improvement in its academic qualifications and the vast majority of pupils who applied to university have achieved the necessary grades to do so.

James Lucas

Whist all pupils have achieved great results, there are several exceptional achievements including:

James Lucas who achieved an A in Maths, A in Politics, B Psychology and EPQ A*, and will study Maths at Loughborough University.

Jacob Sharpe who achieved an A in History, A in Religious Studies and B Politics, and will go on to study Psychology at Nottingham University.

Jasmine Conner who achieved A* in Psychology and C in Maths and will study Psychology at Nottingham University.

Gary Carlile, Principal of Stanground Academy, said: “Our pupils and staff have shown great commitment and dedication throughout the year, and these fantastic results are a testament to their efforts.

“I am incredibly proud of our pupils’ achievements, who have been an absolute pleasure to teach, and wish them the very best for their ongoing education and exciting futures. I would also like to thank our wonderful school community for providing such consistent support for our pupils, staff and pupils, and invite them to share in this success.”

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “I am incredibly proud of the pupils and staff across the Trust today and share in their excitement for their great results. As a Trust, we are committed to providing the highest quality teaching and curriculum for our pupils, and today’s achievements are a reflection of this at Stanground Academy.

“I look forward to seeing what the next challenge is for many of our pupils and I would like to wish them every success in their future endeavours.”