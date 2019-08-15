Peterborough A Levels: Sir Harry Smith principal ‘delighted; by results

The principal at Sir Harry Smith Community College said she was delighted with a significant improvement in vocational qualification results.

Forty one per cent of entries (A2/vocational equivalent) were awarded A*-B grades and 21 per cent of entries were awarded

A*-A grades (A2/vocational equivalent).

Principal Dawn White said; “This is a very well deserved achievement and reflects the efforts of both our students and staff.

“I am delighted with our significantly improved results in our vocational qualifications, 100 per cent of entries were awarded a Distinction* (D*) to Pass grade, with 94% being awarded a Distinction* to Merit and 75 per cent a Distinction* to Distinction grade.

“I would like to congratulate all of our students who have worked extremely hard this year to achieve this level of success. I would also like to thank all of our staff for their continued and unwavering hard work and commitment to ensuring the very best outcomes for all of our students.”