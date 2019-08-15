Peterborough A Levels: Sawtry Village Academy celebrates another year of academic success

There were celebrations at Sawtry Village Academy after another year of academic success

The overall pass rate remained very high for the fourth consecutive year at 99 per cent. 58 per cent of students achieving the highest A*-B grades, which the school said was an increase of 11 per cent on 2018.

Over three quarters of all grades, 82 per cent, were graded at C and above.

These results have once again maintained the outstanding overall progress of last year with the Academy being placed in the Top 30 per cent of Sixth Forms in England for value-added. This is the progress all students across all subjects have made between their GCSE results and the end of key stage 5.

Simon Parsons, Headteacher of Sawtry Village Academy said: “This excellent set of results reflects the hard-work and dedication of both our students and staff and verifies our ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted grade for our Post 16 provision. We are incredibly proud of our students, the majority of whom have achieved their first-choice place at university. We wish all our students the very best in the future.”

Notably high performances included Katie Wright who achieved A* in history, A in English Literature, A in psychology. Emma Hunt achieved A grades in biology, chemistry and mathematics. Ruben Barbosa Oliveira achieved A* in Spanish, A* in Portuguese, A in Extended Project Qualification, B in psychology. Freya Walton achieved A* in textiles, A in business, B in English Literature. Bradley Parnell achieved A* in mathematics, A in physics, B in business. Morgan Davies achieved A* in mathematics, A in business, B in physics. Tiana Ayres achieved A* in fine art, A in psychology, B in mathematics. Bethan Smith achieved Distinction*, Distinction*, Distinction in Children’s Play, Learning and Development. Tyler Gold achieved Distinction*, Distinction*, Distinction in Children’s Play, Learning and Development.