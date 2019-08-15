Peterborough A Levels: Record results at The Peterborough School

There was a ‘stunning’ set of A Level results at The Peterborough School with half the scores being in the top two grades.

Overall 50 per cent of the grades were at A or A*, with 21 per cent at A*.

Sarah Lynn and Sabrina Wellham

Almost three quarters of grades (74 per cent) are at A*-B, making the results the best on record, despite the courses now being the tougher, linear style.

As an added bonus, every single examination taken was passed, giving an overall pass rate of 100%.

Chloe Hayes gained a clean sweep of A*s as well as an A* in her Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), meaning she will soon be taking up her offered place of Medicine at Birmingham.

A number of other students also gained all As and A*s: Olivia Barnes, Sarah Lynn, Hannah O’Driscoll, Sabrina Wellham and Joyce Ye will be moving on to a range of courses at Russell Group universities, including Leeds, Exeter, Nottingham, Birmingham and Warwick.

Chloe Hayes and Joyce Ye

Headmaster, Adrian Meadows, is thrilled for all the students, saying: “These really are exceptional results, our best ever, and I am absolutely delighted for all the students as they have done so well right across the board. I was almost speechless as the results came in and top grades were everywhere and it has been wonderful to see the students receiving their brilliant news this morning.”