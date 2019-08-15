Peterborough A Levels: Record breaking results at Ormiston Bushfield Academy

Students at Ormiston Bushfield Academy have landed places at some of the top universities in the country after posting exceptional results.

The students scored record breaking results, with 72 per cent of the A level entries achieved A* - C grades and 42% achieved A* - B - surpassing last year’s results and cementing the Academy’s reputation for successfully delivering high-quality Post 16 education in the city.

The school also excelled in vocational subjects, with an impressive 50 per cent of vocational entries achieving the top grades Distinction or Distinction*.

The Academy saw success across a range of subjects, with 83 per cent of Physics students and 67 per cent of English students achieving A* - B grades.

Students secured places at the country’s top universities, with some of the highest achievers including: Callum Martin achieved an impressive A* A* A and will read Chemistry at Jesus College, University of Oxford. Callum is the first of the Academy’s students to attend the University of Oxford and the fourth student in three years to attend an Oxbridge university.

Astrid Butt who achieved an impressive three A*s and will pursue her love of fine art at university.

Head Girl Molly Morris achieved A* Dist* B and is progressing to read Political Science and International Relations at University of Birmingham.

Head Boy Daniel Millson, who received AAB, will be attending University of Bristol to study Aerospace Engineering.

Dennis Kirwan, Principal of Ormiston Bushfield Academy, said: “I am extremely proud of all our students’ results, which will enable them to progress and go on to achieve their full potential. The rising number of students achieving top grades is testament to the high-quality teaching and learning they receive at the Academy and I’d like to congratulate the students and staff for all their hard work.”

Haseena Manji, Head of Sixth Form at the Academy, said: “Once again, our students and staff have been rewarded for their hard work and effort: 96 per cent of our students are progressing to university, exceeding the national average and highlighting the rising aspirations amongst our young people.”

Nick Hudson, CEO of Ormiston Academies Trust, said: “I would like to congratulate students, staff and the whole school community at Ormiston Bushfield Academy on these exceptional results, which are testament to the hard work and determination of students, supported by their teachers and parents.

“As a trust, it is our absolute priority to ensure that every student has the opportunity to fulfil their potential and the skills to succeed whether going on to study at a leading university or entering the world of work. We look forward to working with the academy to build on these achievements.”