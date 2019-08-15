Peterborough A Levels: Peterborough above national average for fifth year in a row

For the fifth year running Peterborough is above the national average for the number of students achieving A-level passes.

With provisional results received from all the city’s 11 secondary schools who had students sitting A-levels this year, the overall pass rate has remained above the national average at 98.5 per cent – with the national average pass rate standing at 97.6 per cent. This is an increase of 0.3 per cent on 2018.

The proportion of students achieving higher grades has remained high, with 47 per cent of students in Peterborough schools achieving A* to B grades. This compares to 44.7 per cent in 2018.

Almost 1,100 young people sat A-levels or equivalent examinations this summer at secondary schools across Peterborough.

Councillor Lynne Ayres, cabinet member for children’s services, education, skills and the university, said: “I would like to say a big well done to all the young people who collected their exam results today. The city’s schools are once again above the national average for the number of pupils achieving A-level passes which is fantastic and thanks to the hard work of pupils, teachers and everyone involved with secondary education in Peterborough.

“All these young people will now be considering their next steps, whether it is to remain in education or training or to seek employment. Help and advice is available at our Youth Access Hub for anyone needing support.

“We know that our young people are very successful at achieving university places or employment after completing their A-levels. In 2015/16 (our latest full data set) 89 per cent of those studying for A-levels or similar remained in education or gained employment. Of that group, 58 per cent went on to study higher education, with 17 per cent of these achieving places in the top universities in the country. Once again this year we have young people going on to study at Oxford and Cambridge which is fantastic.

“I’d like to wish all students the very best for the future as they look ahead and make more decisions about work and further studies.”

Staff at the Youth Access Hub at 49 Lincoln Road offer free independent help and support to 16 to 19 year-old who are searching for jobs or want to improve their interview skills or boost their CVs. They can also give advice on things like applying for benefits and housing.

The hub is open Monday to Friday between 1pm - 4.30pm until August 23 and from Monday to Wednesday 1pm - 4.30pm from August 26 onwards. You can simply pop in or give them a call on 01733 864500.

Young people looking to study for an apprenticeship can visit www.theskillsservice.co.uk/stand-out