Peterborough A Levels: Perfect pass rate at Queen Katharine Academy

Celebrations have begun at Queen Katharine Academy where sixth form students and staff have achieved another improved set of Post-16 results.

The Academy’s overall A-Level pass rate was a perfect 100 per cent this year.

There has also been an increase in the number of students achieving the highest grades, with almost half of qualifications awarded at the top A*-B grades (48 per cent). Almost three quarters of the academy’s results (72 per cent) were A*-C grades.

These results continue the run of success at the academy after it was rated 17th in the country for A level progress last year.

Damon Lewis, Director of Sixth Form at Queen Katharine Academy, said: “I’m delighted to say our students and staff have risen to the occasion again this year and have maintained our excellent outcomes at A level, with a 100% A*-E pass rate this year.

“Over 70 students are going on to university this year as the first generation of their families to do so, taking places at a range of some of the most elite courses and institutions in the country. It is a fantastic feeling to say goodbye to our young people knowing they are well prepared and well set-up for the next stages of their lives.”

Lynn Mayes, Principal at Queen Katharine Academy, said: “I am immensely proud of our students who have received excellent grades again this year. These results are a true reflection of how much work they and our fantastic team of staff have put in over the last couple of years.”

Julie Taylor, CEO of Thomas Deacon Education Trust, said: “We are thrilled with the achievements at Queen Katharine Academy over the last few years. On behalf of the whole Trust, I would like to congratulate all staff and students on their hard work and dedication in achieving such outstanding results.”