Peterborough A Levels: Head teacher’s pride at students from Arthur Mellows Village College

Hard work and commitment from pupils at Arthur Mellows Village College has resulted in a ‘phenomenal’ set of results.

A total of 31 per cent of students achieved A* to A grades and a phenomenal 62 per cent scored A*-B grades.

In addition, 99.7 per cent of students passed their A Levels highlighting the impressive success of results again this year. Vocational achievement has also seen some outstanding results with 64 per cent of students achieving Distinction* to Distinction and a 100 per cent pass rate.

The Year Group has surpassed our expectations and many of the achievements were extremely impressive. The college’s top achievers are Louise Collinson, who picked up four A* grades and will study Biochemistry at Oxford University; Kimberley Dodge who picked up three A* grades and will study English Literature at Durham University; Jasmine Hannah, who also picked up three A* results and will study Law at Leeds

University; Yoni Spivak, whop achieved three A* and will study Computer Science at Birmingham University; Luca Tocci, who achieved three A* results and who will study Physics at Durham University; Ben Milner, who picked up three A* grades and a B, and will study Law at Cambridge University; and Roanne Causey, who scored three A* and an A, who will study Medicine at Leeds University.

The Heads of Sixth Form, Kate Griggs and Emma Kavanagh are proud of their students who have secured places at many top Universities to study a range of subjects including Medicine, Law, Drama, History, Psychology, Sport and English Literature, as well as top apprenticeships and want to congratulate all of them for their efforts and hard work.

Mike Sandeman, Head of College said: “I am so delighted with the A Level performance this year. This is down to the extreme hard work and commitment by the students concerned as well as the unstinting support and high quality teaching throughout the last two years by a dedicated team of staff at the College. I am truly proud to be the Headteacher of such an outstanding institution; I wish all of our Year 13 students every success in their future endeavours.”