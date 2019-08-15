Peterborough A Levels: Hard work pays off at Jack Hunt School

Hard work has paid off for pupils at Jack Hunt School, with the head teacher describing the Year 13 group as ‘role models’ for the rest of the school.

The overall pass rate for A Levels at the school was 95 per cent, with 66 per cent of students achieving A*-C grades.

Whilst staff are proud of all their students’ successes; notable achievements were by:

Katie Prange with 1 A* and 2 A grades, who will be studying Environmental Biology at Nottingham;

Eleanor Spicer with 1 A* and 2 A grades who will be studying History at Kings College, London; Francine Kelly with 2 A* grades and 1 B grade; Elliot Mann with 3 A grades who will be studying Medicine at UCL; Dimitar Nikolov with 3 A grades who will be studying Medical Bio-Chemistry at Leeds; and Wajahat Rasool with 3 A grades.

Headteacher, Pamela Kilbey, said: “Our Year 13s have worked exceedingly hard to achieve their results; they have been role models in the school; they have contributed positively to the wider community; and we will miss them. We wish them the very best of luck for their futures.”