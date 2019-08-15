Peterborough A Levels: Hampton College posts third consecutive increase in top grades

Hampton College has seen an increase in top grades for the third consecutive year.

The overall A-E or equivalent pass rate was 99 per cent.

The combined pass rate for all A level and equivalent vocational qualifications was 38 per cent at A*-A, 57 per cent at A*-B, and 80 per cent A*-C.

Head of School, John Gilligan, said: “We are thrilled with the achievements of our year 13 students. Their hard work and dedication has been rewarded with a tremendous set of qualifications. We are particularly pleased to note that for a third consecutive year we have seen an increase in the number of A* and A grades, or their equivalent, whilst maintaining headline figures and a positive value added (progress) score. As a result, the majority of students are now going on to their first choice destination. We pride ourselves at Hampton College on extremely positive and constructive partnerships between students and staff and the results have, once again, paid dividends.

“Sixth Form study is a young person’s passport to the next stage of their lives: we wish all of our Year 13 leavers well as they progress to university, college, apprenticeships or employment.”

Rebecca Pringle achieved an A* and two A grades and will go on to study Physics at Loughborough University. Annie Elmes achieved three A grades and will study Criminology at the University of Winchester, and Lauren Harrison achieved two As and a B and goes on to study Psychology at the University of Leeds.

Other top university destinations for Hampton College students this year include Queen Mary London, Nottingham, Exeter, Leicester, Birmingham, UEA and Sheffield,

A number of students who completed Level 3 BTEC courses achieved a complete set of distinction star passes including Daniel Conway, Matthew Cross and Lewis Hossack. Daniel will now go on to study Business Management at Nottingham Trent University, Matthew has a place on an Apprenticeship and Lewis will study Global Leadership at Leicester de Montfort University.