Peterborough A Levels: Greater Peterborough UTC celebrates 100 per cent pass rate

Students at Peterborough UTC celebrated a 100 per cent pass rate in their A Levels today.

Peterborough’s only specialist technical provider, the Greater Peterborough UTC, is celebrating a 100 per cent pass rate in technical qualifications in their specialisms of Engineering, Product Design and the Built Environment. Over 60 per cent of technical results were at least a Distinction, and over 90 per cent of students achieved at least a Merit grade. Other successes included A’ Level Product Design with over 60 per cent of students exceeding their target grade.

Both the technical and A Level grades have improved this year, which is only the second year of results for Peterborough’s newest post-16 education provider. Equally pleasing are the year 12 external results, with over 75 per cent of students achieving at least a Distinction in their Engineering qualification.

Students are celebrating achieving University places across the country to study courses in Robotics, Architecture, Product Design and Motorcycle Engineering among others. Other students are embarking on apprenticeships with Anglian Water, Baker Perkins and Z-Tech. James Fenwick, who achieved a double Distinction* in Engineering, as well as A’ Levels in Physics and Geography, will study Aerospace Technology with Pilot Studies at the University of Hertfordshire. Liam Bullard, who also achieved a double Distinction* in Engineering and a Physics A’ Level, will take a gap year before taking up an Engineering apprenticeship with a local employer.

Principal David Bisley said: “I am extremely proud of the hard work, focus and dedication that our students and staff have shown in the last 12 months to achieve these fantastic results. We have a large proportion of our students going to University, including some of the most prestigious universities in the country. We are equally proud that a significant proportion of our learners are going onto higher level apprenticeships within the Engineering, Design and Architecture industries, most of whom will be working with our company sponsors. It is really important for us that we give our learners the knowledge, skills and behaviours that will enable them to be a success in the working world, its also great that we are able to keep some of these skilled Engineers in Peterborough, this is a huge boost for our local economy and for local industry. ”