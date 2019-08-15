Peterborough A Levels: Dedication pays off for Nene Park Academy pupils

Youngsters from Nene Park Academy are planning their future at university after their dedication paid off.

Nearly a third of all grades achieved at the school were in the top tier of A* to B grades, with an overall pass rate of 98 per cent.

Chemistry, PE and Sport, Art and Design and Further Maths were among the highest scoring subjects on the day. The academy’s technical and vocational qualifications also saw significant improvements in results.

Michelle Petersen, Vice Principal for Achievement at Nene Park Academy, said: “Our Sixth Form has expanded considerably over the last few years and it is amazing to see improved results alongside this growth. It’s a true reflection of the great teaching and learning that goes on here.

“Our students’ dedication and hard work has paid off and I am thrilled for them all. I look forward to hearing about their next steps and future successes.”

Rob Grover, Principal at Nene Park Academy, added: “I am delighted for our students and staff. They have all worked really hard and achieved such strong results. I am proud of the progress our students have made, both personally and academically, and I wish them the best of luck in their future studies and careers.”