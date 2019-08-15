Peterborough A Levels: Celebrations at Thomas Deacon Academy

Thomas Deacon Academy are celebrating another great set of A-level results this year with students achieving a pass rate of 95 per cent at A-level and 97 per cent in vocational qualifications.

Almost a third of A-Level qualifications achieved were the top grades of A*-B with over 60 per cent of grades at A*-C. Amongst the highest performing subjects were Further Maths, Geography and Photography; these are indicative of the wide range of opportunities available to sixth form students at the Academy.

Celebrations at Thomas Deacon Academy

Particularly pleasing were the results for the Extended Project, in which over 70 per cent of the students gained A*- B passes, and Further Maths, in which 83 per cent of the grades were A*- B.

Principal of Thomas Deacon Academy, Rick Carroll, said: “These results are a real testament to the hard work and partnership of parents, staff and students. A significant proportion of students have fulfilled or exceeded our expectations. These results continue to reflect the hard work put in by students and staff over the past two years.”

“Early indications show that nearly all students who want to go on to university will be able to access their preferred choice. For many students these results demonstrate excellent progress from their starting point on entering the school.”

Julie Taylor, CEO of Thomas Deacon Education Trust, said: “On behalf of the whole Trust, I would like to congratulate all staff and students on another fantastic set of A-Level results. These results are a true refection of the dedication of all involved and I wish the students the best of luck in their future adventures.”

Impressive individual performances at the school include:

Robbie Marseglia who achieved A* (Maths), A* (Further Maths), A* (Physics) and A (Computer Science). Robbie is going to study Computer Science at Warwick University.

Louie Millward who achieved A* (Maths), A* (Politics), A* (Economics) and A (Further Maths). Louie is going to study Politics, Philosophy and Economics at the London School of Economics.

Harkirat Kaur who achieved A* (Chemistry), A (Biology), A (Maths) and A (Further Maths). Harkirat is going to study Chemistry with Medicinal Chemistry at Warwick University.

Mikolaj Dworzycki who achieved A (Maths), A (Further Maths) and A (Physics). Mikolaj is going to study Mechanical Engineering at Warwick University

Maria David who achieved A* (Art), A (English Literature) and B (History).

Eliana Kutschera who achieved A (Art), A (Biology), A (Creative Writing) and B (History). Eliana is going to study International Development at the University of East Anglia.