Peterborough A Levels: Bourne Grammar School pupils overcome challenges to achieve outstanding results

Bourne Grammar School pupils overcame a number of challenges to post outstanding results,

This year’s cohort of 187 is by far the largest ever and the students have had to face new challenges in securing their excellent grades. For many years the journey to A-Level has been eased by the mid-course AS examination which contributed to the final A-Level grade. Now the rules have changed so this year’s students had to face high-stakes, end-of-course papers which examined the full two years’ study of the new, more challenging courses.

Abi Cooper

In total, 561 A-Level results were achieved by our students, almost all obtaining three A-Level grades. 152 of the grades were A or A* grades. An impressive 22 students obtained exclusively A* or A grades, and 40 A* grades were achieved in all. There were 112 A grades.

In percentage terms 7.1 per cent of all grades were A* grades, 27.1 per cent were A* or A, 61.1 per cent were B or better and 81.5 per cent of our students’ grades were C or better.

Three students achieved all A* grades. Ashok Banerjee achieved four A* grades in Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry; he proceeds to Cambridge. Megan Hassall and Neve Hattee each achieved three A* grades in Mathematics, Biology and Chemistry.

Abi Cooper achieved a most impressive set of grades in her four A-Levels; she obtained A*A*AA in French, Geography, Physical Education and Biology. Adam Jordan also achieved A*A*AA, in History, Spanish, French and Geography.

Stanley Godfrey

Conor Bateman achieved A*A*A as did Niamh Brown, Stanley Godfrey (who proceeds to Oxford), Robert McAndrew and Chloe Winham.

With 27 full A-Level subjects across a wide range of academic subjects, including three modern foreign languages and six social sciences, Bourne Grammar is proud to be able to provide an enormous range of options for its Year 11 students as they progress to Sixth Form study. It also welcomes into its Sixth Form many students from other schools who wish to tap in to the fabulous opportunities to study and achieve alongside other bright and well-motivated young people.

Bourne Grammar’s Headteacher, Jonathan Maddox, commented ‘This year the students faced additional challenges - more demanding courses and everything examined in the final examinations - and they responded with incredible commitment. The students’ outstanding results richly reward all their hard work; they are now in a strong and confident position as they move forward to the next stage of their lives. Warmest congratulations to all.’