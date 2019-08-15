Peterborough A Levels: Abbey College celebrates record results

Staff and pupils were celebrating a record set of results at Abbey College.

More than half of all grades (54 per cent) were the highest A*, A or B grades, with 40 per cent being A* or A grades. Over three quarters of all grades (78 per cent) were A* to C grades.

These are the best results on the new specifications for A Levels and BTECs for the Ramsey-based college, which was awarded a Good rating from Ofsted in all areas, including the Sixth Form, just last year.

The overall pass rate was an impressive 99 per cent.

There were particularly strong achievements in a range of subjects, including 50 per cent A* grades in English Literature, 50 per cent A*-A grades in Maths with 71 per cent achieving A*-B grades, and 80 per cent A*-B grades in Philosophy and Ethics.

Andy Christoforou, Headteacher of Abbey College, Ramsey, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the achievements made by our students and staff this year. Achieving such a high proportion of the highest grades is a significant feat and one of which we can all be very proud.

“These are the best results we have ever achieved on the new specifications for A Level and BTEC qualifications, reflecting the hard work and dedication of all staff and students at the College. I wish everyone the best of luck in their future careers and education.”

Students Aerin Blood, Priscilla Graham, Thomas Harding and Maggie Webb were among the highest achievers at the Sixth Form.

Aerin Blood achieved A* (English Literature), A (French) and an A (Philosophy and Ethics). Priscilla Graham recorded a A* (English Literature), A* (Mathematics), A (Further Maths) and A (Politics). Thomas Harding achieved A* (English Literature), A (History), and an A (Philosophy and

Ethics). Maggie Webb secured A (Maths), A (Philosophy and Ethics) and an A (Sociology).