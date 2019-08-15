Peterborough A Levels: 100 per cent pass rate at New College Stamford

There was a 100 per cent pass rate for students at New College Stamford

The 100 per cent pass rate sees every A Level student pass in all 17 subjects offered by the College, which is proud to offer one of the largest choice of subjects in the region.

Emily Hutchinson

Marilyn Kennedy, Head of A Levels at New College Stamford said: “The students and staff have worked incredibly hard and have got the results they deserved. I am thrilled for all of them, and am delighted to see that they can now go off and pursue the careers they want to at some of the best universities in the country. It’s been a fantastic day!”

Emily Hutchinson was thrilled with her results of A* A, A, A* in Biology, Maths and Chemistry and her EPQ. Former Prince William School student Emily is progressing to the University of Nottingham to study Chemical Engineering.

A career in medicine is also the dream come true for former Arthur Mellows Village College student Jude Campbell who was also delighted with his results of A*, A, B in Chemistry, Biology, and Geography.

He said: “All my teachers have been so friendly and supportive, especially in my goal to pursue a career in medicine where we have had tailored medical admissions support. It has been hard work, but worth it, and definitely rewarding.”

Danielle Brooks

James Loughton who is celebrating after receiving top grades of A*, B, B in History, Media and English is off to work for Cambridgeshire Constabulary to complete his police training and qualifications.

Sarah Young, Assistant Principal at New College Stamford said: “We are incredibly proud of all our students. Every single one of them has done so well.”

“With a 100 per cent pass rate, and nearly 50 per cent of students achieving high A*, A and B grades, we are celebrating with them and delighted to see them moving on to their first choice universities.”

Results day was also a huge success for former Casterton Business and Enterprise student Alicia-Grace Hughes who is reading Media Production at Lincoln University, with results of B, B, C and A* in Media, Photography and Graphics, Business and her EPQ.

She said: “New College Stamford offer more choice than other sixth forms so I could study more art-based subjects. The teachers here are fantastic and are more than just teachers, they really support you to achieve the best you can.”