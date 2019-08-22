Peterborogh GCSEs: Strong set of results at Ormiston Bushfield Academy

There was a ‘strong’ set of results posted at Ormiston Bushfield Academy.

The Academy, sponsored by the Ormiston Academies Trust, saw success across a range of subjects, with 91 per cent of language students, 84 per cent of Chemistry students and 78 per cent of Biology students achieving a Grade 4 or higher.

Patryk Wrona, Leonardo De Nuzzo and Nikodem Kopiec

The results in English were particularly impressive again this year with 78 per cent of students achieving at least a Grade 4 or above - a five per cent increase on last year – and 63 per cent of students gaining a Grade 5 or better.

This year saw students at the academy achieve a record of 26 top Grade 9s. Some of the top achievers include:

Noah Salehi achieved an outstanding eight Grade 9s and two Grade 8s.

Paige Banos received five Grade 9s, one A*, 1 Distinction* and three Grade 8s.

Rhiannon Smith, Carolina Regojo and Gabriela Jarecka

Nikodem Kopiec is celebrating four Grade 9s, two Grade 8s, and one A

Freya Arnott gained two Grade 9s, four Grade 8s, one A and three Grade 7s.

All of these students will now progress on to the Academy’s ‘High Flyers’ programme, which will prepare them to secure places on some of the county’s leading universities.

Overall, students at the Academy improved upon the results attained in 2018 with strong progress shown across key subjects. More than 53 per cent achieved a Grade 4 or better in English and maths. The academy is also anticipating a significantly positive rise in their Progress 8 score, which will be released later in the year.

Principal of Ormiston Bushfield Academy, Dennis Kirwan, said: “These results are a testament to the hard work, talent and dedication of our students and staff. I am excited to watch our students develop as they progress into the sixth form and begin their next career steps.”

Nick Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT) added: “I would like to congratulate everyone at Ormiston Bushfield Academy on another year of strong GCSE results.

“As a Trust, it is our absolute priority to ensure that every student fulfils their potential, no matter what their background. We are delighted to see the academy continuing to achieve highly, reflective of today’s results.”