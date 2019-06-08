‘Outstanding’ Peterborough secondary school told it requires improvement

A Peterborough secondary school has had its Ofsted rating downgraded from ‘Outstanding’ to ‘Requires Improvement’.

Inspectors said City of Peterborough Academy in Reeves Way, Eastfield, has failed to maintain its high standards and that: “too many pupils make too little progress”.

Pupil behaviour was also criticised.

The 800-pupil academy is one of seven in the city run by the Greenwood Academies Trust. Others include Stanground Academy and Newark Hill Academy.

A school spokesperson said: “We are pleased that Ofsted has acknowledged the excellent development of pupils’ leadership skills, the dedication to pupils’ physical and mental wellbeing and the high-quality careers advice provided to prepare pupils for their next steps after school.

“We do not agree with the report’s conclusion but accept it, and have already drawn up an action plan to address the areas highlighted.”

Ofsted inspected the academy in March when Alex Emmerson was its headteacher.

The Peterborough Telegraph heard in April that Ms Emmerson had left the school and approached the trust trust for comment.

A trust spokesperson said on April 8 that the PT would receive a response “soon”, but despite follow-up emails and phone calls a response never came.

Asked about the lack of response earlier this week, and the reason for Ms Emmerson’s departure, the school spokesperson said: “We have appointed a superb new leadership team, with Andy Burton joining as executive principal and Ben Pearce as head of school.

“Mr Burton has a strong track record of transforming schools – he is currently principal of a secondary school in Corby which has just been rated Good by Ofsted for the first time in its history.

“Mr Pearce has exceptional knowledge of, and insight into the school, and will be an excellent leader of the school on a day-to-day basis.”