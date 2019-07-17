Newly qualified teachers set to start in Peterborough schools

Teacher trainees from Teach East in Peterborough all successfully graduated and celebrated their achievement of Qualified Teacher Status at a graduation ceremony.

Twenty-nine trainees in total all collected their graduation certificates from Gary Perkins, founder executive member of the Teach East executive board and previously assistant director of education for Peterborough.

All trainees have gained successful employment as a qualified teacher from September, with the majority in Peterborough schools.

One of the graduating trainees said in her evaluation of the course: “The course has many strengths. Since getting together in July last year to begin the course together it has been like one big family, with tonnes of support, lots of respect and laughing.

“I think it is safe to say that we have had such an enjoyable experience of which for me has been stress free and enabled me to make the most of this journey towards achieving my QTS.”

Teach East is now embarking on training the next cohort of teachers for Peterborough with more than 50 new recruits starting in September.